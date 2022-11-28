 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Agriculture industry treats animals humanely

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Agriculture industry treats animals humanely

Two recent letters attempted to paint the animal agriculture industry as unhealthy and inhumane, while touting meat “want-to-be” alternatives.

I worked on a large poultry and cattle farm for many years, and in a large poultry processing plant one summer while in college. I never observed any of the atrocities these two writers allege. My observation was that all animals were treated humanely and with respect. To do otherwise defies logic and common sense, since these animals generated the income that supported these businesses. It’s obvious that these two authors are uninformed and just regurgitating the tainted Kool-Aid spewed by extremist animal rights groups like PETA and HSUS.

You can have all the faux meat you want, but nothing is better on Thanksgiving than a flavorful, moist, roasted turkey breast and leg!

Greg Farmer.

Manakin-Sabot.

