Letter: Agriculture industry treats animals humanely

I worked on a large poultry and cattle farm for many years, and in a large poultry processing plant one summer while in college. I never observed any of the atrocities these two writers allege. My observation was that all animals were treated humanely and with respect. To do otherwise defies logic and common sense, since these animals generated the income that supported these businesses. It’s obvious that these two authors are uninformed and just regurgitating the tainted Kool-Aid spewed by extremist animal rights groups like PETA and HSUS.