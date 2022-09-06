Letter: Algae blooms are not limited to Fountain Lake

Algae blooms are not limited to Fountain Lake

Regarding the story "Algae mucking up Fountain Lake,” I sympathize with the residents and visitors at Byrd Park’s Fountain Lake. As a resident of Wyndham in Henrico County for 20-plus years, I have seen the water quality in Wyndham Lake owned by The Dominion Club become increasingly poor over the last decade, with more frequent and extensive harmful algal blooms killing fish, smelling awful and making the water toxic to humans and animals.

Like so many problems, the best solution is prevention. Draining Fountain Lake or treating the water is, at best, a temporary solution. A cause of algal blooms is excess nutrient runoff. A primary culprit is runoff from synthetic fertilizers applied to lawns as opposed to organic options used properly — i.e., soil testing and using the appropriate amount of fertilizer. We use tens of millions of pounds of synthetic fertilizers on our lawns every year. They do little to improve soil or plant health being great at “greening up” the lawn without conferring long term benefits. Algal blooms will continue to be a serious health problem as long as we do nothing to prevent them.