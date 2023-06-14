All Christians aren’t ‘crazy’

I am disappointed that the Richmond Times-Dispatch gave so much space on June 9 to the bigoted and biased opinions of Mr. Paul Swearengin (“Why does a man wearing earrings drive Christians crazy?” June 9). He did not hold back from labeling all Christians as “crazy” because a man might wear earrings, “needing to have someone in charge tell them they are better than others,” or “finding groups to marginalize.”

I am a Christian and it doesn’t bother me that he wears earrings, if that pleases him. I do not “chirp synchronized religious mantras,” nor “need self-righteous self-protection.” I do not criticize him or others for the choices they make, even though I might disagree with them. I am not asking my politicians to demonize anyone, only to make wise fiscal and governmental decisions for the benefit of all.

There are both good and bad, sincere and hypocritical in every sector of society, and I try to live my life in peaceful relationship with all. I treat them as I would like to be treated. Mr. Swearengen seems to be doing the exact opposite: he is describing all Christians as he does not like to be described.

Ann Shibut.

Fort Defiance.