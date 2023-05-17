Allowing child labor isn’t about ‘parental rights’

It’s more than distressing to read about the states that are relaxing child labor laws under the deceitful guise of “parental rights.”

Under these relaxed laws, children as young as 14 will be permitted to work longer hours, including the night shift, and on often dangerous manufacturing production lines.

The most hypocritical part of this situation is that the children of the politicians and lobbyists who pushed this legislation won’t be working the night shift. They will spend their free time on academics and other beneficial activities before getting a good night’s rest and attending a school that wouldn’t touch the kids who will be working at night in places like meat-packing plants.

This legislation has nothing to do with “parental rights” or a young person having a part-time job in a restaurant or store to learn the value of money. This legislation has everything to do with forcing down wages through child labor in order to increase corporate profits.

Perhaps next year, these same legislators and lobbyists will succeed in legalizing sweatshops.

Frank Morgan.

Glen Allen.