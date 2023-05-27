Amazon job-creation incentives misrepresented
Mr. Marty Jewell’s May 16 commentary ("It's time to halt handouts to Amazon") about the commonwealth’s approach to securing job creation and investment commitments from Amazon and other companies with the use of discretionary incentives contains several factual errors.
To mitigate risk to the commonwealth of Virginia, nearly all discretionary state incentives are offered on a post-performance basis, meaning incentive payments to a company will be provided only after targeted job creation and capital investment milestones have been achieved and verified. It is factually incorrect to say there are “no real consequences”— if a company does not meet its commitments, it does not receive incentives. If a company receives incentives, that company delivers on its promises or refunds the state proportionate to any underperformance.
People are also reading…
- CoStar Group plans big growth in Richmond, to add 2,000 more jobs
- VCU alert: 'Police activity' at downtown medical campus
- Virginia high school senior visited his kindergarten teacher every year. Saturday she watched him graduate.
- Myrna Morrissey alleges assault, manipulation by Sen. Morrissey in divorce filing
- Richmond resident removed from meeting following homophobic comments
- State audit raises questions about Hopewell's finances
- GOP Senate candidates denounce Youngkin intervention in primary fights
- Appeals court upholds admissions policy at elite Virginia high school
- New information comes to light about Richmond woman killed in Yorktown
- Sandstorm conditions erupt on Outer Banks as Memorial Day weekend forecast worsens
- It’s hard to get an earned run against Thomas Dale pitcher Chase Swift
- 2023 Top Workplaces in Richmond
- Youngkin as Hamlet — the plot twists again
- Teel: Virginia winning national championships at ACC-record pace
- Capital One prioritizes employee's physical, emotional and financial health
The HQ2 project memorandum of understanding outlined a cumulative new job target of 4,983 by Dec. 31, 2022. Amazon’s first incentive report in April 2023 showed more than 6,900 employees as of Dec. 31 with an average wage level of at least $156,852. This is well ahead of the expected job creation target for this timeframe and directly contradicts Mr. Jewell’s comment: “While in the wake of the HQ2 announcement the VEDP noted it is not concerned about Amazon fulfilling its commitments, there is no reason to take Amazon at its word.” The first payment for HQ2 project performance thus far will not occur until July 2026 (Fiscal Year 2027, not Fiscal Year 2024 as reported in Mr. Jewell’s column), several years after new state revenues are realized for these thousands of jobs.
I would argue that Amazon is, in fact, a friend to Virginia, to Arlington, and to the communities in which it operates. The creation of thousands of new jobs and investments of approximately $600 million to date; infrastructure and community improvements; more than $88 million in investments to local nonprofits, community groups, public schools and businesses in Northern Virginia; and more than $800 million to support affordable housing in the area: these are tangible results that positively impact the commonwealth’s economic future.
Jason El Koubi, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
From the Archives: Radio stations
A look back at radio stations in Richmond and surrounding areas.
Interested in a copy of any of these photos? Click here.
Tags
- Savings Account
- Headline
- Politics
- Trade
- The Economy
- Legislation
- Finance
- Tourism
- Chemistry
- Industry
- Social Science
- Motor Vehicles
- Transportation
- Meteorology
- Physics
- Roads And Traffic
- Electricity
- Law
- Weapons
- Sociology
- Literature
- Medicine
- Oncology
- Physiology
- Non-criminal Law
- Christianity
- Education
- Job Market
- Anatomy
- School Systems
- Government Departments And Ministries
- Advertising
- Journalism
- Publishing
- Linguistics
- Parliament And Legislative Bodies
- Construction Industry
- Hospitals
- Ballet
- Armed Forces
- Entertainment
- Music
- University
- Institutions
- Banking
- Sports
- Welfare
- Marine Biology
- Food
- Hydrography
- Revenue Services
- History
- Sculpture
- Ecology
- Postal Service
- Tv Broadcasting
- City Planning
- Police
- Technology
- Computer Science
- Energy
- Business
- Security And Public Safety
- Ethnology
- Agriculture
- Organic Chemistry
- Biology
- Administrative Law
- Psychology
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Telecommunications
- Media And Communication
- Video Games
- Film Industry
- Baseball
- Zoology
- Insurance Industry
- Theatre
- Art
- Furniture
- Games And Toys
- Architecture
- Ethics
- Restaurant Industry
- Psychiatry
- Public Administration
- Geography
- Basketball
- E-commerce