Amazon job-creation incentives misrepresented

Mr. Marty Jewell’s May 16 commentary ("It's time to halt handouts to Amazon") about the commonwealth’s approach to securing job creation and investment commitments from Amazon and other companies with the use of discretionary incentives contains several factual errors.

To mitigate risk to the commonwealth of Virginia, nearly all discretionary state incentives are offered on a post-performance basis, meaning incentive payments to a company will be provided only after targeted job creation and capital investment milestones have been achieved and verified. It is factually incorrect to say there are “no real consequences”— if a company does not meet its commitments, it does not receive incentives. If a company receives incentives, that company delivers on its promises or refunds the state proportionate to any underperformance.

The HQ2 project memorandum of understanding outlined a cumulative new job target of 4,983 by Dec. 31, 2022. Amazon’s first incentive report in April 2023 showed more than 6,900 employees as of Dec. 31 with an average wage level of at least $156,852. This is well ahead of the expected job creation target for this timeframe and directly contradicts Mr. Jewell’s comment: “While in the wake of the HQ2 announcement the VEDP noted it is not concerned about Amazon fulfilling its commitments, there is no reason to take Amazon at its word.” The first payment for HQ2 project performance thus far will not occur until July 2026 (Fiscal Year 2027, not Fiscal Year 2024 as reported in Mr. Jewell’s column), several years after new state revenues are realized for these thousands of jobs.

I would argue that Amazon is, in fact, a friend to Virginia, to Arlington, and to the communities in which it operates. The creation of thousands of new jobs and investments of approximately $600 million to date; infrastructure and community improvements; more than $88 million in investments to local nonprofits, community groups, public schools and businesses in Northern Virginia; and more than $800 million to support affordable housing in the area: these are tangible results that positively impact the commonwealth’s economic future.

Jason El Koubi, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.