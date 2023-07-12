What a beautiful letter written by Christopher Tweel, "National Anthem isn’t ‘the whole story,’" July 6. I have always been disturbed by the images and references to bombs, guns, soldiers and war to portray America. Aren’t we more than that? What are we fighting for? Where are the images of peace, of compassion, of acts of kindness toward one another? Especially these days, we need to be reminded that we Americans are capable of more than fighting and hate. Tweel so eloquently said it all.