America must continue to support Ukraine

I am distressed to see that support in this country is dwindling for the brave battle being waged by Ukraine against an invading Russian army.

Why? Putin has a stated goal to reclaim all territory once part of the Russian empire. So Ukraine is just the first. If the western democracies do not stand up to him, he will continue to roll up former Soviet states. His rhetoric sounds eerily like Hitler’s before his invasion of Austria and Czechoslovakia. We should have learned from that the danger of appeasement.

Putin needs to be stopped. We are very fortunate to have a highly motivated and apparently capable Ukraine fighting this fight for us, so we do not have to risk our troops. We need to give them all the support we can. Don’t folks see that it is much better to send our tax dollars to this fight now than to send our sons and daughters later?

John W. Bates III.

Richmond.