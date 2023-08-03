America needs a new approach to fighting crime

You cannot turn on the news today without hearing stories about rising crime in all of America’s cities, with inevitable theorizing from the political right and left about the real causes of this epidemic. It can be difficult to imagine what tangible policy steps may make this better, as there are many arguments made about the origins of the problem.

We live in an increasingly stressful society with rising rates of mental illness and loneliness, so it is no surprise that we are seeing spikes in crime. Three out of every 5 state prisoners have a substance abuse problem, and over half of inmates have a history of serious mental illness. Low socioeconomic status is correlated with a higher likelihood of incarceration as well as a lower likelihood of receiving care for mental illness.

New studies show that Affordable Care Act-driven Medicaid expansion resulted in more Americans receiving substance and mental health treatment and lowered crime rates. It is estimated these policies resulted in $13.6 billion in cost savings related to lower rates of violent and property crime. These efforts were a start, but now it is time to continue these efforts.

President Joe Biden recently announced his plan to enact a rule change to the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 to minimize barriers to accessing affordable mental health and substance abuse treatment. This change requires that insurers offer members a large network of mental health providers in their area, minimize unnecessary authorization requirements, and cover mental health services to the same degree that they cover services for physical health.

This amendment will impact all Americans currently utilizing any form of health insurance. We must support this amendment and change our approach to crime and mental illness in America. Our lives depend on it.

Lauren Null.

Richmond.