Letter: An idea for improving education

An idea for improving education

Adults talk and nothing gets done. I have an idea for improving education — not just test scores — for Richmond students. First, have year-round school with flex vacation and holidays. Second, block subject time to concentrate on a subject and find each student's best learning style. Third, create study hall time to allow children to get the extra help they need in an environment that promotes learning. And have subject expert teachers instead of the barely trained union educators that can't get out of first gear. Our young people need a solid foundation in math, science, business, English and reading if we are going to help them compete in the global community.