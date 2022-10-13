 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: An inflation ratio

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

The salaries of Congress and the executive branch should be inversely tied to the rate of inflation. As inflation goes up, their compensation should drop in an exaggerated proportional ratio.

See how long their irrational, inflation causing policies and laws would last then.

Max Maizels.

Henrico.