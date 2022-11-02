Letter: Antisemitism continues to spread

It looks like it is open season on Jews once again. First Kanye West’ antisemitic ramblings, then NBA star Kyrie Irving posting tweets supporting an antisemitic movie that spreads disinformation and now the assailant in the brutal attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband blaming the Jews on the war in Ukraine to the ridiculous notion of the “great replacement theory.” The list could on and on. There’s the saying that there are two things we can count on in life: death and taxes. We should add a third: the hatred of the Jews. It never goes out fashion and it is always there.