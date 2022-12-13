Letter: Antisemitism report shows Va. can ‘lead the way’

Antisemitism report shows Va. can ‘lead the way’

Wow! The recent report by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Commission to Combat Antisemitism provided a moment of immense pride and resolve for all Virginians. As the governor’s executive order makes clear, Virginia must lead the way in ensuring "equality for all citizens."

The commission wisely headlined the significance of education. The Standards of Learning, as the commission noted, must ensure that students in Virginia understand the history of antisemitism, the rise of the Nazi party and the Holocaust.

Let's keep the momentum going. Virginia’s Standards of Learning must ensure that students understand slavery, the Civil War and Virginia's role in denying African Americans full equality as citizens.

This is a golden opportunity for Virginia to continue to "lead the way."

John OBrion.

Midlothian.