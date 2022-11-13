 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ‘Appalled’ at the eviction crisis

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

I am truly appalled at the number of families who have been evicted from their apartments [“Experts warn of an upcoming eviction crisis in Richmond,” Nov. 7]. These are our poor brothers and sisters who we are supposed to protect and give aid. At least this is what our religions tell us.

We are the richest country in the history of the world, and we treat our poor like throwaways. Why can't we afford to give these hurting families jobs that pay enough to afford rents?

Yes, we are that covetous and that greedy. Let's protect the rich who pay little in taxes compared to the rest of us. After all, they got their money on the backs of our labors. The rich deserve to stay rich and the poor deserve to be evicted. That is the Christian way?

Russell Carter.

Fredericksburg.