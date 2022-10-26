Letter: Appalled at Youngkin’s test-score remarks

Appalled at Youngkin’s test-score remarks

I was a teacher for 28 years in the Lynchburg City School system before I retired five years ago and moved to Glen Allen to be closer to family. I was appalled at Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s remarks about the recent drop in reading and math scores on Oct. 24. His solution is to point fingers at his predecessors, saying that they made the “choice” to fail. This is further evidence of his ignorance about public education and another hit to the morale of those who are involved in the teaching profession. He has no clue about what goes on in classrooms around the state.

Teachers are making every effort to ensure their students are safe and that they have a rich learning environment, all while being underpaid and under-resourced. They have had the Herculean task these past three years of trying to maintain the educational standards in Virginia while teaching remotely and under duress. Teachers should be applauded for stepping up to the task. Instead, they are accused of “grooming” children, or teaching critical race theory, or making white children feel guilty about slavery (none of which is happening) and have to live in fear that their name will appear on Youngkin’s tip line.

Most parents I encountered as a teacher readily admitted they couldn’t do a teacher’s job, nor would they want to. I have no respect for someone looking for someone to blame when they should be asking educators what they can do to help.

MJ Scudder.