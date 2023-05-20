Immigration debate is misguided

I've told this story before but I will tell it again. I spent a summer working around a group of migrant workers. I really didn't know their immigration status, but there's a very good chance many of them did not have their paperwork in order. I was working as a contractor and often didn't have all of my paperwork in order myself.

At the end of the day, these migrant workers would gather in the yard of the motel I was staying at. They would barbecue. They would play guitars and sing. They would drink beer and eat while the kids ran around and played. They were every kind of people – from babies up to grandma and grandpa. The next morning, a dozen guys would pile into a pickup truck and head off to work.

I saw more community at that motel that summer than I have ever seen from Americans in my entire life. We should be more concerned about the possibility of America destroying these workers and their families than we should be of them destroying America.

Joe Paschal.

South Hill.