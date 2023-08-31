Are there any incentives left for clean energy?

Regarding the opinion piece ("Clean energy is cheaper, so why is Dominion building a gas peaker plant?," Aug. 22), the writers make many financial points about why bringing additional peak-load gas plants online is a poor idea. The proposed plant is incongruous with Virginia’s legislative mandate of reducing emissions by 2045, represents a high cost to ratepayers compared to new renewable energy generation at the time of construction, and represents a continuing capital expenditure that must be borne by ratepayers even after the plant becomes a stranded asset.

With so many negatives associated with the project, and the comparative benefits of investing in renewable energy systems, it is worth asking why Dominion would choose to pursue the permitting process for it. I suspect that the answer lies with the federal and state representatives, predominantly in the Republican Party, who have attempted to incentivize construction of fossil fuel generation facilities.

In a similar vein, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has, largely by fiat, attempted to bypass the General Assembly in removing Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. That move, if successful, would remove a financial incentive for Dominion to transition to renewable energy sources. Combined, these actions serve as a clear signal to companies such as Dominion that continued investment in fossil fuel infrastructure, despite clear negatives both environmentally and financially, will be supported by one part of the government.

It is incumbent on us as Virginians to rise to the challenge of climate change not only by supporting legislation such as the 2022 Virginia Clean Energy Economy Act, but by fighting back against legislative and executive actions that aim to turn back the clock on climate solutions. We have only to look at the television news to see the urgency of those solutions in the face of deadly extreme weather events.

Bryan Dunning.