Regarding the article about the arrests made after the fight at the anti-abortion event on March 29 at Virginia Commonwealth University (“2 arrested after fight at anti-abortion event at VCU,” March 30), it is appalling that VCU did not do more to protect the students, speaker and attendees of this event.
The videos of what occurred should give any rational person pause. The two people who were arrested had no affiliation with VCU. It would seem that VCU should have anticipated potential conflict and afforded the proper security for this event. Instead, injuries were allowed to occur, and the event was shut down.
The quote from the VCU spokesperson – “VCU is committed to promoting a safe environment for our students, faculty, staff and visitors so that the right to gather and speak freely is protected” – rings hollow. If that is VCU’s commitment, why didn’t they promote a safe environment for this event?
This May 1976 photo shows Carter’s Dry Goods and Notions store in Richmond’s Oregon Hill neighborhood. At the time, the store, which dated to 1926, was feeling the strain of competition from larger stores downtown and because longtime residents were moving away. The store closed in 1993.
In September 1956, students at the Grace Arents School, located on Oregon Hill, were among those all over Richmond who participated in a fire drill. The students filed out in an orderly column while a teacher remained at the door to make sure all youths exited safely.
In January 1978, a longtime Oregon Hill resident walked through his neighborhood. In the late 1970s, the historic Richmond enclave was undergoing noticeable change as urbanization brought new, younger residents into the tight-knit community.
In January 1973, a young customer explored the offerings at the Carter’s Dry Goods and Notions store on Oregon Hill in Richmond. An accompanying article said the store’s biggest attraction was the penny candy counter – and some of the busiest times were after school, when children streamed in the after getting off the bus.
The cold weather didn't keep these Oregon Hill children from going outside. They were hanging out at the Friendly Corner Market at the corner of Albemarle Street and S. Laurel Street. At left, Kim McCauley, 9, is about to hop on a friend's pogo stick. Melinda Greenstreet, 6, bites into a hot dog while Brian Farmer, 11, peeks out from the store window. At right, Billy Stinnett, 7, confides a secret with his pal, Steven Fields, 9.
05-21-1968 (cutline): Rubble-strewn swath marks the route for the new highway just west of Byrd Park. Idlewood Avenue is to the left, Rosewood Avenue to the right, and Belmont Avenue in background of this photo. Richmond Expressway photographed on May 20, 1968.
Crystal Adkins, 7, found a way to start off the new season by cooling off in the spray of this Oregon Hill hydrant. Summer officially rolled in Tuesday afternoon sending temperatures into the nineties.
Doing what they call 'practicing for the summer,' Joshua McDaniel, 9 (left) Michael Irgens, 10 (center) and Michael Greenstreet spent the afternoon in a large magnolia tree at the corner of Laurel St. and Oregon Hill Pkwy. The boys brought snack provisions of cheese puffs and Pepsi. There are five platforms on which to relax...or horse around, as they are doing here.
This April 1951 image shows St. Andrew’s School in Richmond’s Oregon Hill area. Noted philanthropist Grace Arents founded the school in 1894 and was a key supporter of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. The school offered a wide range of programs, including sewing, music and physical education. It still stands today, serving low-income children.
In June 1948, Cyrus Field (kneeling at right) learned the difference between baptism by immersion and by pouring in Baldwin Hall at the St. Andrew's School in Richmond's Oregon Hill area. Noted philanthropist Grace Arents founded the school in 1894 and was a key supporter of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
This July 1950 image shows the Salvation Army hall on Oregon Hill. The building was offered by Lizzie Edmunds Boyd, who devoted much of her life to charitable works, mainly with the Salvation Army. After helping to start a soup kitchen during the Great Depression, Boyd turned her attention to the need for a larger venue for all of the social, recreational and educational gatherings held by the organization.
In June 1943, students at the Grace Arents School celebrated the end of the school year. The Oregon Hill school, which opened in 1911, honored the philanthropist for her donation of the land and $5,000 toward the building. After decades as an elementary school and later a special education school, the building has housed Open High School since 1989. 6-10-1943: School's all over until next Fall for these Grace Arents students, shown as school was dismissed today.
10-23-1979 (cultine): Beverly and Renee Perrit stand on the porch of their Oregon Hill home on property that Virginia Commonwealth University officials hope some day will be transformed into athletic facilities. The university already has purchased much property in the area bordered by Cumberland, Linden, Cherry and Cary streets, but some residents are reluctant to move.
A look back at Richmond neighborhood, Oregon Hill.
Oregon Hill
06-21-1957: Two children sit outside Engine Company No. 6 in Oregon Hill.
Staff photo
Carter's store
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
20150216_FEA_POD_GraceArentsSchool
Times-Dispatch
oregon hill
Don Rypka
Dry Goods
Don Pennell
A.FIGHT.B0091
Bill Bailey, chalking up for a pool shot at a favorite hangout at Pine and China streets, in an unofficial historian of Oregon Hill's combat culture. for Holmberg story
JOE MAHONEY
bb.OHILL.A0207
Mike Ulver, left, and his roommate David Houghton live in this renovated Oregon Hill home on S. Cherry Street.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
DOG.JPG
Prince enjoys the breeze from a window on South Pine Street in Oregon Hill May 25, 1998.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
ENTERPRISE
Bill Lawson hit the bike ramps in the Oregon Hill park Thursday afternoon, Nov. 20, 1997, with his dog, 'Fish.' Fish likes to follow along as his master rides his bike.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
ENTERPRISE
P. KEVIN MORLEY
ETHYL
Houses in the 700 block of South Pine Street in Oregon Hill. At far left is 712 S. Pine, with 710, 708, etc., from left to right.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
RMA
Don Pennell
X.FIGHT.B0186
Newman 'Tiger' Jackson at the corner of S. Laurel and Spring Streets in Oregon Hill, his old stomping grounds. He is one of Oregon Hill's legendary street fighters.
BRUCE PARKER
x.WINDOW.B0067
03/04/1997 (cutline): This statue appears to have been turned into a pillar of salt while she looked out this window Tuesday on Holly St. at South Pine St. in Oregon Hill.
BOB BROWN
X_SPRINKLER_B0095
STUART T. WAGNER
X_TREEKIDS_A0509
P. KEVIN MORLEY
9_12_STATUES_B0217
Tricia Pearsall measures a sculpture in Oregon Hill near Belvidere Street Monday, September 11, 1995, as part of the Save Our Outdoor Sculpture project.
ALEXA WELCH
St Andrew's School
Times-Dispatch
0914_POD_StAndrews
Staff Photo
1017_POD_salarmyhall001
Staff
1206_POD_firehouse2
Oregon Hill Station (above) and Brook Ave. and Marshall St. Station Will Close.
Staff
1219_POD_Grace Arents School
RTD Staff
1227_POD_PublicBath
12-31-1949: Richmond's Baths - The city keeps a close watch on the Grace Arents' baths on Oregon Hill, which cost $4,500 yearly to operate.
RTD Staff
Oregon Hill
o8-08-1983: Oregon Hill
Staff photo
Oregon Hill
01-08-1978: House in Oregon Hill.
Staff photo
Oregon Hill
02-16-1968 (cutline): Part of a house stands amid rubble of demolition project in Oregon Hill. Land near Virginia War Memorial is being cleared for eventual sale.
Staff photo
Oregon Hill
03-16-1986: Oregon Hill
Staff photo
Oregon Hill
02-14-1978: Oregon Hill
Staff photo
Oregon Hill
11-02-1980 (cutline): House at 711 S. Pine St. is one of 38 listed for R.V. Belvedere Associaties. Rents are low and cost of keeping up places is high, owners say.
Staff photo
Oregon Hill
11-24-1979 (cutline): David Light, 8, who grew up on Oregon Hill, stands in front of old slaughterhouse at Beech and Cary Street.s
Staff photo
Oregon Hill
