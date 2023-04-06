At anti-abortion event, VCU failed students

Regarding the article about the arrests made after the fight at the anti-abortion event on March 29 at Virginia Commonwealth University (“2 arrested after fight at anti-abortion event at VCU,” March 30), it is appalling that VCU did not do more to protect the students, speaker and attendees of this event.

The videos of what occurred should give any rational person pause. The two people who were arrested had no affiliation with VCU. It would seem that VCU should have anticipated potential conflict and afforded the proper security for this event. Instead, injuries were allowed to occur, and the event was shut down.

The quote from the VCU spokesperson – “VCU is committed to promoting a safe environment for our students, faculty, staff and visitors so that the right to gather and speak freely is protected” – rings hollow. If that is VCU’s commitment, why didn’t they promote a safe environment for this event?

Cindi Colyer Allen.

Henrico.