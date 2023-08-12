Letter: Athletic programs add to student debt

Athletic programs add to student debt

Access to higher education is crucial in any movement to a more equitable future. Rising costs and a crisis in student loan debt make this access far less realistic for many students. For public universities in Virginia and elsewhere, a long-term decrease in inflation-adjusted state support per student is a major factor leading to increases in tuition and fees. Nonetheless, dwindling per-student state support is just one among several issues.

One item that deserves a great deal more attention is the financial burden that athletic programs place on students at public universities. The Knight-Newhouse College Athletics Database (a joint project of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics and the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Syracuse University) shows that this is a particular problem at universities here in Virginia. For example, in 2022, James Madison University spent $57.8 million on athletics, with $45.5 million coming from student fees, well over $2,000 per student in just one year. These figures are the highest in Virginia. Nonetheless, several other Virginia universities are not so far behind.

At a very few universities nationwide, mostly in the so-called “power conferences,” funding through student fees or direct taxpayer subsidies is not so much an issue. But for the great majority of students who attend universities outside of that group, fees to support athletics are a significant cost and a major contributor to long-term student debt.

The factors that have led us to this point are complicated, and there is no immediate remedy. Nonetheless, with a rising cost of higher education that is bordering on prohibitive for some students, the time has come for greater transparency and an evaluation of how the financing of university athletics contributes to that barrier.

David Carothers.

Harrisonburg.