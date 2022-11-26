Letter: Attempts to erase history, and people, won’t be tolerated

Attempts to erase history, and people, won’t be tolerated

It is time to stop fighting Virginia’s children. The governor is not listening to the voices of the commonwealth. Instead, he is too focused on his political gains.

Southern hospitality teaches us to show kindness, warmth and acceptance to our neighbors. This includes our Black, Indigenous, Asian, Latinx and trans neighbors. In only three months, the governor has proposed legislation that will set our children’s education and human rights in Virginia back tenfold.

The irony of these issues taking place during Native American Heritage Month and Transgender Awareness Week is not lost on us. This attempted erasure of history and people will not be tolerated in Virginia. Public opinion is in favor of inclusive teaching practices that ensure the safety and well-being of transgender students as well as teach the good and bad of our state and nation’s history.

Fighting against racism and transphobia is something we must all take up. If not us, then who?

In September, thousands of Virginia high school students walked out of school to protest the governor’s proposed policies. They did this as a direct action to send a message that we are not alone. As we continue to deal with misinformation around critical race theory and bathroom usage, we must continue to foster solidarity with each other.

Virginia’s Black trans population will not be silenced. We will not be ignored. We will not be forgotten and we refuse to hide. I am Black, I am transgender, I am a Virginian. It is up to us, the people, to make a greater change when the governor refuses to listen to us.

The time is now. I encourage everyone who reads this to talk to your children. Show them that their voices and experiences matter.

Shawn Williams.