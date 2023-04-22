Ballpark can be built for less

Lou DiBella, president of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, recently expressed his concern that the city of Richmond and its chosen developer for the Diamond District, which includes a replacement park for the Flying Squirrels, still haven’t finalized a deal that would even allow for the design of a new baseball field. According to Major League Baseball, the new stadium must be completed by opening day in April 2025. If not, it could be so long Richmond for the Squirrels! It’s been projected that a new stadium will cost approximately $80 million for a 10,000-seat stadium, even though the Flying Squirrels have averaged approximately 6,200 fans per year, and often lead the Eastern League in attendance.

In my opinion, with everyone’s cooperation a stadium can be completed by 2025 and cost far less than $80 million dollars!

Here’s my plan: Oneok Field, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, home of the AA Tulsa Drillers, was built in 2010 at a cost of $39.2 million. That’s roughly $48.7 million in 2021 dollars, according to my research. There are 7,833 fixed seats with the capacity to seat more than 9,000 at Oneok Field. The Squirrels are now considering a similar capacity, just north of 9,000 seats.

The Tulsa stadium was designed by Populous, a company that has built many sports stadiums. They have the plans for Oneok stadium, and a new set of plans could probably be generated with a tremendous time and cost savings. Regarding the cost, let’s make an assumption that Major League Baseball has included some new wrinkles that weren’t included in 2010 and that inflation will increase by 5% each of the next two years. A replacement for The Diamond could cost in the vicinity of $60 million, but certainly not $80 million!

Brian Glass.

Glen Allen.