Balow hardly deserves a 'golden parachute'

If you’re a former executive of a major multinational private equity, alternative asset management and financial services corporation, the $266,213 golden parachute ["A golden parachute makes for not-so-soft landing," March 26] offered to former state superintendent of public instruction, Jillian Balow, probably doesn’t seem like a lot of money. But to this retired kindergarten teacher, it is exorbitant.

And for what? She wanted our children to be taught that America’s indigenous people are immigrants. She attempted to shortchange Virginia’s school divisions by $201 million. Virginia has failed to meet federal requirements to support students with disabilities under her leadership. There are many good reasons for showing Ms. Balow the door, and she has already received far more than her efforts were worth.

When making “golden parachute” decisions, our governor should consider that most of Virginia’s taxpayers, the ones paying for the tab, are more like me than him. I’m thinking that they might feel like I do. This is a sorry waste of money, some of it hard-earned.

Is there some kind of tip line that I could call to report this?

Jacqueline Jones.

Richmond.