Ban books? Here's a better idea

There’s so much activity and noise by concerned citizens about books deemed unfit for school and public libraries under the guise of protecting “parents' rights.” Yes, parents' rights are important, almost as important as parents' responsibility.

Current proposals to ban books take away parents’ rights to be responsible. So picture this — all books on the questionable list receive a red tag and are in a designated section of the library. When a person under the age of military service makes a request to check out that book, the librarian puts the book on hold and sends an email or otherwise notifies the parent that the student wants to check out a book on the questionable list, and gives the title. The parent, now endowed with rights and responsibilities, will answer yes or no. Librarian either says “Here is your book, sorry for the waiting period,” or “No, you need to talk to your mom.” Seems like a simple, reasonable solution.

The parents who don't approve of that book have protected their family. Another family can make a different decision. Granted, this solution does take away the fun of publicly denouncing school teachers, librarians and principals as being of lesser moral fiber. It takes away the opportunity for grandstanding at school board meetings. But it solves the problem.

Now, I will let some creative person figure out a solution to the “divisive” classes being offered at schools. Can we think of a way that parents will have the protective rights and responsibility some claim to be seeking without making a decision for everyone in order to protect their own opinion?

Paul Kruis.

North Chesterfield.