Banning gas vehicle sales is unnecessary

I'm writing in response to the recent article, “AP-NORC/EPIC poll: 4 in 10 say next vehicle may be electric,” April 11, that indicates about 4 in 10 U.S. adults are at least somewhat likely to go electric for their next vehicles.

While moving toward greener forms of transportation is vital to fighting climate change, the Biden administration's efforts to raise EV sales in the U.S., along with state-level mandates to outright ban gas-powered vehicles, are wholly unnecessary. The demand for EVs, as indicated by this poll, has been organically increasing over time, and the government doesn’t need to push harder for their adoption, especially by adopting California’s mandates here in the commonwealth.

Auto companies are already investing billions of dollars in factories and battery technology to speed up the switch to EVs, and Tesla's plan to make some of its charging stations available to all U.S. electric vehicles by the end of next year is a potential game-changer in promoting EV use.

I believe that the market will embrace electric vehicles at its own pace, without the need for government interference. Mandating EVs could result in resistance from consumers and create a burden on those who cannot afford them. Trust that people know what is best for themselves and their families – if they want an EV they can make that decision – without the government inserting its opinion.

Minesh Patel, chairman of the Virginia Asian American Store Owners Association.

Richmond.