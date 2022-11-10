 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Beware the ‘tyranny of the majority’

  • 0

The Richmond Kickers Soccer Club makes for tremendous community entertainment but the club also uses their spare time, and games, to give back and support the community. Segment from 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Beware the ‘tyranny of the majority’

Regarding the recent letter, “Tired of minority rule? Then show up and vote,” I’d like to point out that we have a democratic form of government, but it is a representative democracy. A strict majority-rule democracy can develop to a tyranny of the majority. At one time the majority opinion in our country felt slavery was OK. Our government was able to overcome that majority opinion to live up to a founding principle of our country that “all men are created equal.” So be careful what you wish for. In history you can see many examples of that kind of tyranny.

Robert Passmore.

People are also reading…

Richmond.