Letter: Beware the ‘tyranny of the majority’

Regarding the recent letter, “Tired of minority rule? Then show up and vote,” I’d like to point out that we have a democratic form of government, but it is a representative democracy. A strict majority-rule democracy can develop to a tyranny of the majority. At one time the majority opinion in our country felt slavery was OK. Our government was able to overcome that majority opinion to live up to a founding principle of our country that “all men are created equal.” So be careful what you wish for. In history you can see many examples of that kind of tyranny.