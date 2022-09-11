Letter: Biden is right on approach

Biden is right on approach

You appear to have accepted and embraced all of the lies from Donald Trump and the GOP. Joe Biden has done a ton for our country, with real service over many, many years, and now has signed wonderful legislation that will lift us all and help this country through infrastructure repair and help those trying to better themselves with a college degree so they can serve our state and country. If you are unwilling or unable for whatever reason to see the great harm Trump has done to this country, I feel you have buried your head in the sand.