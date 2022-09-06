Letter: Biden is wrong on rhetoric

Biden is wrong on rhetoric

However, his recent rather extreme rhetoric as a sitting U.S. president calling his Republican political opponents semi-fascists is an untruth and demeans not only the office of the president but unfairly labels the 74 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump as extreme radicals of the worst order! More moderate Americans may be wondering, where is that Democratic presidential candidate of only a couple years ago who promised to unite us and to heal the deep wounds of extreme partisanship?

Instead, we have seen and heard such divisive rhetoric/actions as defund the police, an appalling lack of aggressive border enforcement against illegal immigration combined with a recent presidential decision to forgive nearly a trillion dollars of unpaid college student loans, which in effect passes both the burden and costs of such a decision onto the thousands of non-college families in the country. How do any of these actions help fulfill the president’s promise to unify us and make us stronger as a nation? Whether you are Republican, Democrat or Independent the only honest answer to that question is ... they don't!