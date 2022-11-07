 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden speech on Nov. 2 was polarizing

Instead of offering solutions to today’s issues, last Wednesday night President Biden delivered a speech that was very polarizing. I am hoping against hope that a candidate can emerge that can bring us together rather than pull us apart as Biden's speech did.

Since half the country is Republican and half Democrat, Biden essentially called those who disagree with him a threat to democracy. That is so untrue, especially to those who disagree with him but love this country. Biden would have been better off addressing the issues. Or is he going to ignore them like he has with the border crisis and the fentanyl crisis?

David Ellett.

Chesterfield.