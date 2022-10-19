Letter: Biden student loan forgiveness plan 'doomed to failure'

Biden student loan forgiveness plan 'doomed to failure'

Dear Editor:

President Biden's plan of student loan forgiveness is doomed to failure. It leaves the program in limbo as to what happens next year. What likelihood is there that the student debtors will simply resume payments in the future or will they sit back waiting for another handout? Or do future federal budgets include a half-trillion every year?

To solve the problem one must go to causation. It is the colleges and universities that early on recognized it would be easier to get a signature on a note for $20,000 than to collect $10,000 in cash, and began to increase tuitions at a rate of at least double the Consumer Price Index. The schools seem to enjoy the sacred cow role with no one pointing the finger at them. The result is that many institutions are demanding tuitions five times greater than a generation ago.

It is suggested that the president and the secretary of education simply ask the nation's schools to credit their current and former students with a reduction to their loans or to rebate a sum directly to them if the loan has been paid off. The payoff might be from $2,000 to $5,000 for each year the student attended that school. It is, after, this body of educators who caused the problem and it is nothing less than absurd to. Put the financial burden on the guiltless taxpayers.

The schools may actually welcome this opportunity to dismount the tiger they have been riding. They surely know this monster they have created must not be allowed to continue. Soon, if not already, they will be having trouble filling up a freshman class. They are aware it has to end and this may bring about a reduction if future tuitions, or, at least. put an end to unreasonable increases.

Rod Sterling.