Letter: Biden wise to relieve student debt

Biden wise to relieve student debt

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In her letter to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Robin Traywick Williams chastises by name Tiffany Gullins for saying she will use her $20,000 in college debt relief to “travel, replace her car, or pursue another college degree.” Williams describes this money as a “gift from the taxpayers.” She goes on to say that this “infuriates people who paid their own college debts.”

Well, it does not infuriate me, and I borrowed and repaid significant money for tuition to Lynchburg College, and I did the same – and worked — during the time when I was in graduate school at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where I earned a master's of arts degree. I am very proud of my accomplishments, and I see no need to deride others to make me feel any better!

What is the difference between me and ultra-conservatives? Quite simply, I am not selfish! And, I am happy for those who can do more in their lives because of President Joe Biden’s wise decision to relieve some of their debt. In fact, Gullins’ spending plows money back into the economy – an ostensibly good thing in the eyes of Republicans and Democrats!

Williams’ letter is filled with disrespect for our current, duly-elected president, and it likely reflects a political intention as to how she’ll vote in 2024. Laying groundwork now is as big a part of her agenda as is demeaning Gullins over her personal goals! I find the latter to be despicable!

William O. Blackwell.