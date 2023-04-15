Blame guns? Try violent video games

I read every day the tirades against gun ownership but nowhere do I see any mention of the violence that is ubiquitous in video games and depicted in movies and television.

Kids are subjected from a young age to programs and films that promote the notion that killing people is as easy as pulling the trigger; video games have them shooting and blowing up “enemies” or targets at a blazingly fast pace. The only consequence they face is getting eliminated themselves in a game they can then start over. The people who kill are depicted as having no any empathy toward the victim and their family and friends.

Perhaps folks today are conditioned by the violence they are used to seeing in the entertainment media and virtually living with video games every day?

The entertainment industry makes an enormous amount of money off these gratuitously violent films and programs and video games that we grow up seeing, but nobody seems to want to address that.

Maybe we should be looking at why our society has such a fascination with bloody horror and violence as a foundation of entertainment.

Read Branch.

Richmond.