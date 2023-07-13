I read the article, "Forest Hill developer wins in court, begins blasting rock at site for new homes," July 6, and I do not think that it is right that the judge granted Riverside Southcliff LLC the right to begin blasting around people’s homes.

I would be very upset if my home had damage due to all the cracking of the rock. Hammering for three months would be very disturbing, not to mention the blasting that they have been doing for five months. If a geologist even finds that a "fault line runs under the neighborhood," and can cause damage, then construction of new houses should not be done there.