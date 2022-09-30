Letter: Bon Secours' community impact is unquestionable

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

Bon Secours' community impact is unquestionable

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For more than 20 years, Commonwealth Catholic Charities has partnered with Bon Secours to fulfil our mission of serving the vulnerable while reducing poverty and its effects in Central and Eastern Virginia. In two decades of collaboration, we have witnessed the substantial impact of Bon Secours’ community investments in the lives of those we serve.

Philanthropic support from Bon Secours has enabled CCC to provide direct outreach to individuals experiencing homelessness in Central Virginia and to the North Carolina border; launch an innovative workforce development program across the state; and preserve affordable housing options for women experiencing homelessness in Eastern Virginia.

At the height of the Afghan humanitarian crisis in 2021, Bon Secours approached CCC with a pledge of support, becoming one of our first partners and top private funders throughout the effort. Through Bon Secours’ investment, more than 800 men, women, and children facing extreme danger in Afghanistan, were welcomed to safe, new homes in Virginia and provided with the tools and resources to thrive.

Bon Secours is a trusted partner in CCC’s mission to serve our most vulnerable neighbors. Their impact in our community is unquestionable and we look forward to continued life-changing collaboration as CCC begins a second century of service across Virginia.

Jay Brown.