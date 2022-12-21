Letter: Bon Secours let the community down

Bon Secours let the community down

Bon Secours Mercy Health has been in the news recently for misusing a federal program for low-income communities. It is shown by investigative reporting in the Richmond Times-Dispatch to be diverting money from this program to fund its corporate headquarters and its expansion in wealthy suburbs. I was dismayed to read a misleading RTD op-ed published on Dec. 11 by the president of a lobbying association for large corporate hospitals.

The title of the piece, "Hospitals cross-subsidize to stay afloat, and serve all communities," is spot on. The author talks about how hospitals mix funds from different sources in order to make their business work – undeniably true. As he states: "Without this cross-subsidization, hospitals in disadvantaged or remote communities might not survive long-term."

What he neglects to mention is that the large Richmond hospital he is defending, Bon Secours, has done the exact opposite. It has taken funding from a federal program for poor neighborhoods, and used that to subsidize a massive expansion into richer suburbs. Especially for a Catholic charity, this behavior is appalling – and the opposite of the "cross-subsidization" this lobbyist describes.

This shocking abuse of the federal program has been described as "unacceptable" by the late U.S. Rep. Don McEachin, "troubling" by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and "disheartening" by U.S. Sen. Mark Warner.

These abuses are being condemned by leaders across our city and state. Only a hospital lobbyist could possibly attempt to defend this behavior by obscuring the issue in this way.

Brian Bills.

Richmond.