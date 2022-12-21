Letter: Bon Secours let the community down

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Virginia's 4th Congressional District, discusses her priorities and the campaign sprint Tuesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg.
Bon Secours let the community down
Bon Secours Mercy Health has been in the news recently for misusing a federal program for low-income communities. It is shown by investigative reporting in the Richmond Times-Dispatch to be diverting money from this program to fund its corporate headquarters and its expansion in wealthy suburbs. I was dismayed to read a misleading RTD op-ed published on Dec. 11 by the president of a lobbying association for large corporate hospitals.
The title of the piece, "Hospitals cross-subsidize to stay afloat, and serve all communities," is spot on. The author talks about how hospitals mix funds from different sources in order to make their business work – undeniably true. As he states: "Without this cross-subsidization, hospitals in disadvantaged or remote communities might not survive long-term."
What he neglects to mention is that the large Richmond hospital he is defending, Bon Secours, has done the exact opposite. It has taken funding from a federal program for poor neighborhoods, and used that to subsidize a massive expansion into richer suburbs. Especially for a Catholic charity, this behavior is appalling – and the opposite of the "cross-subsidization" this lobbyist describes.
This shocking abuse of the federal program has been described as "unacceptable" by the late U.S. Rep. Don McEachin, "troubling" by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and "disheartening" by U.S. Sen. Mark Warner.
These abuses are being condemned by leaders across our city and state. Only a hospital lobbyist could possibly attempt to defend this behavior by obscuring the issue in this way.
PHOTOS: Tree lighting at the Jefferson Hotel through the years
In December 1973, the Jefferson Hotel’s lighted Christmas tree in the atrium was a rare bright spot during the energy crisis – most traditional holiday lights, from tree lights to candles in windows, remained dark during that year’s season. Huge Christmas tree at Jefferson Hotel is one of few lighted ones. Most other trees in public places in Richmond area are without lights this year.
Bob Jones
Lt. Governor John Hager receives an ornament Monday, November 30, 1998 from eight-year-old heart transplant recipient Matthew Baker during the Jefferson Hotel's annual tree-lighting ceremony.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The Hotel Jefferson celebrates Christmas with a public Christmas tree lighting, and celebration. After the illumination, tap dancers preform.
DON LONG
The Hotel Jefferson celebrates Christmas with a public Christmas tree lighting, and celebration.
DON LONG
The Hotel Jefferson celebrates Christmas with a public Christmas tree lighting, and celebration. A face in the crowd, Santa.
DON LONG
Richmond Christmas Mother Susan Sellers Ewing (second from left) talks with her husband Hugh Ewing (left) and Olin and Carolyn Hyde (on right) prior to the Richmond Pops Concert at The Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 16, 2002. The concert is affiliated with The Salvation Army.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Richmond Christmas Mother Peg Freeman (left) and Santa lit the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel during the annual lighting Mon. Nov. 28,2005.
MARK GORMUS
Lighting of the Hotel Jefferson Christmas tree. Santa switches on the tree and waves to the crowd.
DON LONG
Lighting of the Hotel Jefferson Christmas tree.
DON LONG
Lighting of the Hotel Jefferson Christmas tree.
DON LONG
Cast members from the Theatre IV perform at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel. December 1 , 2008
CLEMENT BRITT
The lighting of the Christmas tree at the Jefferson hotel on Nov. 30, 2009.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The lighting of the Christmas tree at the Jefferson hotel on Nov. 30, 2009.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The lighting of the Christmas tree at the Jefferson hotel on Nov. 30, 2009.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Gladys Bowles, dressed as a tin soldier, prepares to walk down the stairway at the Jefferson
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The Jefferson tree lighting, Nov.29, 2010.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The Richmond Christmas Mother, Mrs. Philip J. Bagley III stands with grandchild Huston Sgro, 3, during the Jefferson tree lighting.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The Lengendary Santa descends the staircase at the Jefferson Hotel prior to the annual lighting of their Christmas tree on Nov. 29, 2010.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The Mouse King and Maggie Small (right) of the Richmond Ballet play with Maya Altug at the Jefferson Hotel after the annual Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 29, 2010.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Richmond Christmas Mother Jayne Ukrop is carried down the staircase by her sons Jeff Ukrop (left) and Rob Ukrop (right) at the Jefferson Hotel Tree Lighting on November 28, 2011. Jayne Ukrop's husband, Bobby Ukrop, follows with their family.
EVA RUSSO
A crowd gathers around the tree at the Jefferson Hotel for the annual tree lighting on November 28, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
Larry Flora, of Powhatan, and 2-year-old Landon Flora attend the Jefferson Hotel Tree Lighting on November 28, 2011. Flora said he and his family attend the event every year.
EVA RUSSO
Santa and the Snow Queen descend the stair case prior to the annual Jefferson Hotel Tree Lighting on November 28, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
A crowd gathers around the tree at the Jefferson Hotel for the annual tree lighting on November 28, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
The group from the Henrico County Pops performs before the Jefferson Hotel Tree Lighting on November 28, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
Bobby and Jayne Ukrop, along with their family, and a large crowd watch as characters descend the staircase at the Jefferson Hotel prior to the annual tree lighting on November 28, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
Characters from the cast of "My Fair Lady" descend the staircase representing the Empire Theater at the Jefferson Hotel Tree Lighting on November 28, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
Bobby and Jayne Ukrop, along with their family, and a large crowd watch as characters descend the staircase at the Jefferson Hotel prior to the annual tree lighting on November 28, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
Santa holds "Rosie", the SPCA Spokesdog, after the Christmas tree is lit in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012.
BOB BROWN
Christmas Mother Elaine Newton Perkinson, left, husband Dr. Baxter Perkinson, DDS, and youngest grandchild, Clara Crichton, 10 months old, before the Christmas tree is lit in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012.
BOB BROWN
Santa is surrounded as he holds "Rosie", the SPCA Spokesdog after the Christmas tree is lit in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012.
BOB BROWN
Santa and the Snow Queen descend the staircase to light the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012.
BOB BROWN
Santa and the Snow Queen prepare to light the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012.
BOB BROWN
Santa talks with a young admirer before he lit the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012.
BOB BROWN
Vincent Ferrara, 4 months old, wore his Santa cap to watch the lighting of the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012.
BOB BROWN
Members of the Henrico Pops Chorus sang before the lighting of the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012.
BOB BROWN
An overflow crowd came to witness the lighting of the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012.
BOB BROWN
Santa shakes 4-year-old Harper Tyson's hand after turning on the tree lights at the Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 2, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Brandy Castle of PA. takes a picture of Santa and her 2-year-old daughter Amarah Mulvaney after Santa turned on the tree lights at the Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 2, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
People wait for Santa to light the tree at the Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 2, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Richmond Christmas Mother Kathie Markel walks down the Jefferson Hotel staircase during The Jefferson Hotel Tree Lighting Program with her 21-month-old grandson Maddox Markel and her five-year-old granddaughter Kate Winston Monday December 2, 2013. Markel's daughter Neely Winston carries Markel's 21-month-old grandson Maddox Markel.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Mrs. Santa watches Santa count down the time to turn on the tree lights at the Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 2, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Richmond Ballet dancers Fernando Sabino and Maggie Small walk down the staircase at The Jefferson Hotel during the tree lighting program Monday, December 2, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Xuguang Qi holds his 6-month-old daughter Annie Qi as they wait for the tree lighting program at the Jefferson Hotel to begin Monday, December 2, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Boys watch Frosty and Rudolph come down the staircase during the tree lighting program at the Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 2, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Girls listen to singers during the tree lighting program at the Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 2, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
After the finale of the Jefferson Hotel tree lighting, Santa poses with children in front of the newly lit tree at the historic Richmond hotel on December 1, 2014.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Richmond Christmas mother 2014 Maya Smart poses with her daughter Zora before the lighting of the Jefferson Hotel Christmas tree on December 1, 2014
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Shirley Pasowicz, dancing with other elves, announces the arrival of Santa Claus at the Jefferson Hotel tree lighting on December 1, 2014
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Mango the poster cat for the Richmond SPCA at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
Nicholas Carter, 2, of Lanexa waits for Santa at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
Soloist Loletha Smith (microphone) and the Gospel Music Workshop of America sing at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
Layla Wintsch, 8, of Richmond takes in the scene at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
Sara Burt, 2, of Richmond meets the Jolly Old Elf himself at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
Santa counts down at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
Santa delights his fans at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
Santa arrives at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
Nutzy, Frosty, Rudolph and gingerbread men rocked around the Christmas tree at they danced at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
An appreciative crowd jammed the lobby at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
Richmond Christmas Mother Katherine Wintsch models her gown at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.
JOE MAHONEY
A standing-room-only crowd watched the traditional Christmas tree light up at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.
BOB BROWN
Richmond Christmas Mother Becky Massey before the tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 28, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
The Gospel Music Workshop of America sings at the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 28, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Ballet dancers in the Nutcracker walk down the stairs during the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson on Monday Nov. 28, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Santa and Mrs. Claus stand at the bottom of the staircase before they light the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 28, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Santa lights the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 28, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Santa greets Enzo Vozza Parlanti, 3, after lighting the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 28, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Crowds gather for the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
Christmas mother Ann Parker Gottwald walks down the stairs with her husband Teddy during the ceremony of the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
Performers with Richmond Ballet's the Nutcracker walk down the stairs during the ceremony for the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crowds gather to watch the ceremony for the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mary Ann Lambert dances at the bottom of the stairs during the ceremony for the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
Santa prepares for the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
Santa poses for a photo with Imani Jones, 5, after the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crowds gather for the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus are ready to march during the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Rowan Steele, 7, of Fredericksburg, is posed with Frosty during the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Richmond Christmas Mother Daphne Maxwell Reid is shown at the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Characters, including Concert ballet of Virginia dancers, left, wait to march down during the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Members of CHEER wait to march during the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Richmond Christmas Mother Daphne Maxwell Reid, Salvation Army Captains Donald and Laura Dohmann march down during the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD