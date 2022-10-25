Letter: Bravo to 'dreamer' success story

Bravo to success story

I was quite struck by the essay from Yanet Limon- Amado, and I fully support her hopes for "dreamers" and other families like hers. I must confess, though, that as compelling as her central message was, I was equally moved by something that she seemed to offer almost in passing: from very humble and constrained beginnings, both she and her sisters were able to attend college (the author, by foregoing dormitory housing) even though we are frequently told that college is impossibly expensive. Not so long after college, she and her family purchased a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house, even though we are frequently told that houses are impossibly expensive and no longer affordable. It seems to me that, in addition to offering sterling evidence in support of granting the "dreamers" the fullest range of rights, she and her family also stand as irrefutable evidence of the notion that when you want something, you save your pennies, everyone contributes, and eventually dreams become reality. I say bravo to her, and her family, and I urge some of the more defeatist readers to take heart from her success.