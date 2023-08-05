In response to the April 28 article, “Groundbreaking for 24/7 special mental health care facility for young people,” I ask the Richmond-Times Dispatch to investigate current mental health crisis response policies for children and youth in the commonwealth. The addition of a 24/7 facility is great news. However, many young people interact with the juvenile justice system before their behavior is recognized as a mental health crisis. Family members and neighbors call 911 for help, but there is no unified state crisis response system for youth, so it is left in the hands of the responding officer to navigate. With the implementation of the Marcus Alert System and 988 crisis line, now is the time to address how youth crises are being handled in the community.

Virginia’s youth are in desperate need of help. As the referenced article reports, Virginia is ranked 48th for youth mental health by Mental Health America in 2023. Could this be because only 10% of the state budget for behavioral health is allocated for young people? The state invested in building new juvenile detention centers and youth mental health facilities, but where were the policies and resources to divert Virginia’s children away from jail and toward treatment? By ignoring policy needs for youth mental health crisis response, Virginia will continue to see youth trapped in the mental health-to-incarceration pipeline. I strongly support recommendations from Voices for Virginia’s Children to fully fund statewide youth-specific mobile crisis response services, community care teams and child development trainings for crisis responders. Virginia’s youth cannot wait for policy rollouts somewhere down the road. We must act now to ensure a safer future for our children.