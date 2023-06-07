It’s often said, “records are meant to be broken,” but the line of work I'm in doesn't like seeing records broken.
The hunger-relief sector is troubled. Food insecurity in the area my agency serves is on the rise.
Inflation, job fluctuations, housing closures, the end of COVID relief assistance and more have left more families hungry than ever before.
Statistically, it may sound positive that our agency is serving 35% more families and 200% more homeless households than one year ago; or 40% more individual people than just eight months ago. But for those faces and lives behind those statistics, it's not so positive.
Imagine what it must be like to have to go to a hunger-relief organization so that food is on your dinner table; or what happens if you can’t make it there; or what it feels like to wait in a food line so that your children can eat healthier.
Record numbers of hungry neighbors is not good news. Record highs of those we serve are nothing to celebrate. The silver lining is that there is help for those in need, and agencies such as ours help people through difficult times. But make no mistake — hunger-relief agencies do not exist to make themselves look good by the number of people who rely upon us; we exist to bridge the gap between hunger and self-sufficiency.
I yearn for the day when our lines of hungry families decrease. I long for the day when we serve no homeless individuals. I hope for the day when food security is at an all-time high and our food pantry is forced to shut down!
But until that day we will serve the families, children and seniors who need us, and help care for those who worry about their next day’s meals.
Warren Hammonds.
Executive director, Colonial Heights Food Pantry.
10-06-1988 (cutline): A new gate at the west end of Maymont Park's Japanese Garden was dedicated today. Before Virginia's first lady, Jeannie P. Baliles, and other dignitaries arrived, Peggy Singlemann, a park horticulturalist, prepared the ribbon for the ceremony.
02-11-1951 (cutline): This stone stable in Maymont Park is being converted into a nature center, sponsored by the Richmond Council of Garden Clubs in co-operation with the Department of Recreation and Parks.
03-10-1967 (cutline): Lawrence Agnew Jr. (left) and Gabriel Poulin set up a display of birds as they prepare the Maymont Nature Center for its opening Sunday at 2 p.m. Agenw and Poulin are nature and wildlife specialists with the Richmond Department of Recreation and Parks, which is establishing the facility as a complement to the Maymont-Virginia Wildlife Exhibit and the Children's Farm. The nature center is on the second floor of the former carriage house of the Dooley Estate at Maymont.
10-18-1976 (cutline): In spite of yesterday's rain, a few Richmonders arrived for ceremonies dedicating the new Mary Parsons Nature Center at Maymont Park in a building that formerly was a hay barn. The center was financed by a $250,000 gift to the Maymont Foundation; it opened to the public today. Described as a fully equipped environmental learning facility, the nature center contains live animals native to Virginia, as well as displays depicting many aspects of the state's environment.
12-04-1986 (cutline): Janet Lucas (left) and Emily Skinner kicked up their heels as "Florenz Ziegfeld and His Cancan Girls" greeted guests at a reception yesterday at Maymont. The event was conducted for the Maymont House Benevolent Society, major contributors to the restoration of the mansion left by Maj. James H. Dooley to the city. The members were the first to see the house's holiday decorations.
10-18-1976 (cutline): Paul C. Nagle of Vienna points out for his sons, David and Paul, various forms of sea life found in Virginia as they are depicted in a new display at Maymont Park. The exhibit is part of the Mary Parsons Nature Center, which was opened yesterday. The center is in a renovated hay barn at the park and will be open daily except Mondays.
04-15-1954 (cutline): If yesterday's warms unny weather will convince you it's Spring, here's some irrefutable evidence--tulips in full bloom at Maymont Park. Temperatures climbed to 78 degrees here yesterday. Today is expected to be as warm with a few showers likely.
10-24-1988 (cutline): Shades of the past. Patty Elmer-Bush (left) of Virignia Beach and Charlene Bullard of Richmond engage in a 1860s-style discussion yesterday at Maymont Park. The two were participating in the park's annual "turn-of-the-century" lawn party and equestrian event.
10-27-1985 (cutline): Grin and bear. Teddy bear faces are the only ones not grinning in this picture. The bears will be joined by others at Maymont's Victorian Day Program today. The Victorian-attired humans in the picture--who will be joined by others for picnics, entertainment and activities--are Mrs. Michael McCaig, carriage curator and her daughter, Sarah, 7 months; Michael Leslie Brown, 2 1/2; and program coordinator Richard Cheatham.
06-16-1982 (cutline): A peacock, its tail feathers down, pauses in the shade under the wisteria that covers the arbor at the Italian Gardens in Maymont Park. A park official says several peacocks roam the grounds, where one of their favorite activities is preening in front of windows so they can see their reflections.
A look back at one of Richmond's most well known parks.
06-19-1974 (cutline): Mrs. Charles Thalhimer sits in the Italian Garden at Maymont Park.
06-30-1982 (cutline): Children attending Maymont's summer day camp try out a Conestoga wagon displayed at the Nature Center.
07-04-1977: Afternoon parade for Fourth of July drew hundreds to Maymont Park.
09-27-1988 (cutline): Maymont's new tram makes hour-long loops around the park so that visitors may see the sights while sitting down.
06-20-1983 (cutline): Kursti North (left) wears vintage hat, dress; Jessie Goodwin made her hat.
10-28-1985: Maymont Victorian Day
06-27-1988 (cutline): William F. Long, dressed for his role as the Dooley's butler is Maymont's volunteer emeritus.
