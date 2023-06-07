Breaking records for food insecurity

It’s often said, “records are meant to be broken,” but the line of work I'm in doesn't like seeing records broken.

The hunger-relief sector is troubled. Food insecurity in the area my agency serves is on the rise.

Inflation, job fluctuations, housing closures, the end of COVID relief assistance and more have left more families hungry than ever before.

Statistically, it may sound positive that our agency is serving 35% more families and 200% more homeless households than one year ago; or 40% more individual people than just eight months ago. But for those faces and lives behind those statistics, it's not so positive.

Imagine what it must be like to have to go to a hunger-relief organization so that food is on your dinner table; or what happens if you can’t make it there; or what it feels like to wait in a food line so that your children can eat healthier.

Record numbers of hungry neighbors is not good news. Record highs of those we serve are nothing to celebrate. The silver lining is that there is help for those in need, and agencies such as ours help people through difficult times. But make no mistake — hunger-relief agencies do not exist to make themselves look good by the number of people who rely upon us; we exist to bridge the gap between hunger and self-sufficiency.

I yearn for the day when our lines of hungry families decrease. I long for the day when we serve no homeless individuals. I hope for the day when food security is at an all-time high and our food pantry is forced to shut down!

But until that day we will serve the families, children and seniors who need us, and help care for those who worry about their next day’s meals.

Warren Hammonds.

Executive director, Colonial Heights Food Pantry.