Bring back tax credits for Virginia families

On the heels of the enthusiastic campaigns and primary voting for Virginia state delegates and senators last week, I can’t help but think that we and our elected officials can do better for all Virginians. Yes, we have made progress, as we’ve seen in the recent expansion of broadband. But there is so much left to do to help lift our fellow citizens out of undeserved and unwanted poverty. Every month I receive solicitations requesting housing, food and financial support for Virginia families. Those letters reference double digit child poverty rates across much of our state.

According to the most recent (2021) census statistics, child poverty ranges from 11.7% to 22.8% in seven of 11 Virginia congressional districts. The rate is 22.4% in the home of our State Capitol; 14.8% in our fifth congressional District where I live. Is that really acceptable for our families and our children?

The 2021 expanded Child Tax Credit was a game-changer for families, and in combination with the expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit and similar relief efforts, cut child poverty by more than 45% across our nation. Those expanded credits expired at the end of 2021. Now millions of children are left out of the full Child Tax Credit including those from working families with lower incomes, while wealthy families receive the full amount.

Whether in Richmond or in Washington, DC, our state and congressional representatives of both parties must work together to restore the parts of these tax credits most beneficial to low- and no-income families. These modest changes would encourage work and lift millions of Americans, many of them children, out of poverty.

As we approach July 4, let’s make it a point to work towards freedom that includes freedom from poverty, for all.

Susan Shultz.

Keene.