Letter: Bring back the Child Tax Credit

Bring back the Child Tax Credit

The winter holidays are a time when food pantries, soup kitchens and other charities traditionally get an outpouring of support to help families in need have a nourishing meal, or to give their kids a fun present. This is an honorable tradition, and we absolutely should keep it up and give generously to help our neighbors.

Congress has a historic opportunity to make a much more lasting impact in the lives of families in poverty by bringing back the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) that issued monthly payments in 2021. These payments last year helped over 1 million families in Virginia afford basics like food, rent and clothing. Nationally, child poverty declined by 46%. But the monthly payments ended in 2021, and child poverty soared in 2022, increasing 40%.

Senators are discussing using a year-end tax and spending omnibus package to extend corporate tax cuts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that are set to expire at the end of 2022, including one for research and development (R&D). If we can afford to cut taxes for corporations, then we can afford to lift children out of poverty. Renewing the R&D tax cut would cost $15.5 billion a year, compared to $12 billion for reinstating the CTC. As Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, said at the Capitol recently, “No R&D without the CTC!”

Ending the CTC in 2022 was cruel, but we can make this right. Congress, including my Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, must ensure Congress includes the reinstated monthly Child Tax Credit payments in any year-end omnibus package. While we give generously to our neighbors in need this holiday season, let’s make sure everyone still has the support they need after the holidays are over.

Randy Rosso.

Arlington.