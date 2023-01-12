Letter: Broken families lead to tragic headlines

Broken families lead to tragic headlines
On Jan. 7, three front-page headlines in the Richmond Times-Dispatch were about public schools. Sadly, six days into the new year, one of those headlines reported another school shooting.
This one did not fit what has become a predictable pattern of shooter intrusions. Unfortunately, a Newport News first grader brought a gun to school and shot his classroom teacher.
Regrettably, I’m not surprised.
For too long in America, one of our essential assets -- our families -- have been quietly eroding. In an August 2022 report issued by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, “nearly 24 million children live in a single parent family in the United States,” or about “one in every three kids across America.” That instability impacts our neighborhoods, schools, judicial systems, the human infrastructure systems created to assist families -- and our future.
Continuing to neglect the erosion of our families will only ensure more tragic headlines. We can’t legislate our way out of this mess. Nor can the treasury print enough currency to fix it.
What can we do?
We must value time. Valuing time means taking the time to listen and learn from our families who are in a battle every day to survive. Additionally, that listening must include the overloaded professionals who work in the trenches every day to support these families.
From that listening and learning, we must commit to the challenging work of breaking the entrenchment of our ineffective systems.
Perhaps you have followed the remarkable recovery of Buffalo Bills’ defensive back Damar Hamlin. After being injured in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, well-trained medical personnel with urgency and precision saved his life.
Our families in America are in need of the same urgent, resuscitating intervention. With every second we lose, another heartbreaking headline is developing.
Bill Pike.
Henrico.
From the Archives: Monumental Church
Monumental Church on East Broad Street was built in 1814 as a memorial to those killed in the 1811 Richmond Theater fire. This fire killed 72 people including Virginia’s governor. That night, nearly 600 people had filled the theater for a post-Christmas day performance which was a local highlight of the holiday season. However, disaster struck when a chandelier was raised into the rafters before it was completely extinguished and in mere minutes, the building was consumed by flames.
The building was designed by Robert Mills, America’s first native-born architect and the only architectural pupil of Thomas Jefferson, according to the Historic Richmond Foundation which owns the building today. Mills won a competition to construct the memorial in 1812. The 70-foot octagonal auditorium was accentuated with Roman, Greek and Egyptian motifs and funerary imagery. The Richmond church is considered the most elaborate example of the four domed churches that Mills designed during his career. Nationally, it is considered one of the earliest and best examples of Greek Revival.
Monumental Church was deeded to the Medical College of Virginia in 1965. In 1971 it was designated a National Historic Landmark and Historic Richmond received the building in 1983 and continues to maintain it today.