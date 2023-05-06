Richmond had better get it together if they want to keep the Flying Squirrels here. My husband is from Providence, Rhode Island, which had a similar situation with the Paw Sox, a Red Sox minor league team that had been in nearby Pawtucket for years.

When we lived there, we spent many enjoyable summer evenings watching the games, just as the people of Richmond have enjoyed the Squirrels. When the time came to build a new stadium, there was so much infighting and delay with all of those involved that it never was built and the team moved to Worcester, Massachusetts. Hope there isn’t a similar replay here.