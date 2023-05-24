Carbon tax is key to fighting climate change

I certainly agree with the recent Bloomberg editorial (“Electric vehicles alone can’t solve climate change,” May 20), emphasizing the need for a “comprehensive and coherent” policy to effectively address climate change. Use of EVs alone will not do it.

For decades the increasing levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide have been known by scientists, as well as the fossil fuel industry, to impact the climate. Unless a major reduction in burning fossil fuels occurs soon our children and future generations face a self-created, unlivable earth.

A carbon tax is mentioned briefly in the Bloomberg article. If a small, but increasing tax per ton of carbon, adjusted at the border and refunded each month to each household, was passed, it would have multiple major benefits. First, it would make fossil fuels more expensive and therefore would make all other energy sources more competitive. Second, it would help businesses and individuals plan for a fossil fuel free future and increase the expendable income of low income and moderate income families. And lastly, when emission goals are met the tax can be eliminated.

Yes, a tax that is designed to end! What’s not to like about this approach to address climate change? Ending the “market failure” of free pollution is the most efficient way to decarbonize and does not pick winners and losers in the marketplace. Please contact your government officials and ask them to pass a carbon tax while there is still time to leave a livable world to our descendants.

L. Fred Roensch.

Richmond.