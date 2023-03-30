Cash bail system is unnecessary
The article, “Republican bills push cash bail, subvert Democratic changes,” in the March 25 Richmond Times-Dispatch, reveals confusion in the debate over pretrial detention. Tightening the rules for pre-trial release is not the same thing as imposing cash bail.
An accused criminal can commit other crimes while he is out on cash bail, just as well as if he is out on his own recognizance. The justification for keeping someone in jail pending trial should turn on the likelihood of his showing up for trial, and the likelihood of his committing further crimes. The likelihood of committing further crimes is appropriately assessed by considering his past criminal record, as the bills propose. None of this has anything to do with whether posting cash bail should be a prerequisite for pretrial freedom.
The rules for pretrial release can and should be tightened without returning to a cash bail system.
Henry H. Perritt Jr.
Charlottesville.
