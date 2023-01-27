Letter: Casino is more than Black and white

Casino is more than Black and white

I have been told by a particular political strategist that in Richmond, the Black community wants a second referendum to vote on the casino, but the white community does not. I do not believe it is as Black and white as this strategist states. I believe that it comes down to education and understanding all of the factors involved in bringing a casino to the city's South Side.

After all, we are talking about an entertainment center, a resort hotel, an outdoor oasis, television production studios, a concert venue that will feature artists from around the world, and an assortment of first-class restaurants.

This is not just about a casino. This is about a destination spot for increasing tourism to the city of Richmond. This is about economic development. This is about economic opportunities that do not take away tax dollars from the citizens, but generate tax revenues to the benefit of the city residents. So, when all is said and done, please tell me why are the same old sad stories being pushed to divide the people of this city along racial lines for a project that will benefit all of Richmond?

Call me naive or eternally optimistic, but I believe white people will vote for what is best for this city just like Black people will. There are going to be those, Black and white, who will not support the project because they do not like casinos – but it is not Black vs. white.

Jonathan Davis.

Richmond.