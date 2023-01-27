Letter: Casino is more than Black and white

I have been told by a particular political strategist that in Richmond, the Black community wants a second referendum to vote on the casino, but the white community does not. I do not believe it is as Black and white as this strategist states. I believe that it comes down to education and understanding all of the factors involved in bringing a casino to the city's South Side.
After all, we are talking about an entertainment center, a resort hotel, an outdoor oasis, television production studios, a concert venue that will feature artists from around the world, and an assortment of first-class restaurants.
This is not just about a casino. This is about a destination spot for increasing tourism to the city of Richmond. This is about economic development. This is about economic opportunities that do not take away tax dollars from the citizens, but generate tax revenues to the benefit of the city residents. So, when all is said and done, please tell me why are the same old sad stories being pushed to divide the people of this city along racial lines for a project that will benefit all of Richmond?
Call me naive or eternally optimistic, but I believe white people will vote for what is best for this city just like Black people will. There are going to be those, Black and white, who will not support the project because they do not like casinos – but it is not Black vs. white.
Jonathan Davis.
Richmond.
Rodeo
04-18-1986 (cutline): A rodeo clown's job is to protect cowboys, but ometimes they get in trouble.
04-02-1977 (cutline): John Gilstrap is a laugh-maker and a life-saver, all rolled into one. Such is the double life of a rodeo clown.To the unsophisticated viewer, he's just another funny man with a painted face, silly wig and baggy clothes. But to the bull-riding cowboys on the rodeo circuit, Gilstraph is the difference many times between life and death.
03-21-1973 (cutline): Some of the 100 riders and 175 animals who'll be competing in the Loretta Lynn Longhorn World Championship Rode that will begin tomorrow at the Richmond Coliseum have already settled into town. The riders will be competing for about $12,000 in prize money and championship points of the International Rodeo Association.
05-28-1972 (cutline): Bill Keating tried not to comply with the creature's wishes yesterday as he participated in a steer wrestling competition in the Acca Temple Shrine Rodeo at City Stadium. The rodeo winds up its three-day stint today.
Rodeo
Bob Brown
Rodeo
07-22-1982 (cutline): Wally Terry (right), Clint Corey, and Marty Terry (left), all from California, takes hatts off to music of 'America the Beautiful' at the rodeo.
Bruce Parker
Rodeo
07-28-1980: Rodeo
Staff photo
Rodeo
Gary Burns
Rodeo
03-25-1973 (cutline): Bobby Rowe, horse man for rodeo and one of this subjects.
P.A.Gormus, Jr.
Rodeo
03-23-1973 (cutline): Rodeo veteran takes practice turn around barrel race course. Mrs. Jackie Thompson wears lucky garb as she rides 'King Penn.'
P.A.Gormus, Jr.
Rodeo
P.A.Gormus, Jr.
Rodeo
03-23-1973 (cutline): Mother-daughter duo drove from Texas to compete in rodeo here. Mrs. Thompson will Ride 'Penn,' Mrs. Sondra Gill, 'Mighty Barrs.'
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
Rodeo
05-27-1972 (cutline): Mrs. Helen Panzella waits to perform. Rodeo star is also nursing student.
Staff photo
Rodeo
Gary Burns
Rodeo
03-24-1972 (cutline): The World Championship Rodeo at the Richmond Coliseum.
Gary Burns
Rodeo
03-23-1972: World Championship Rodeo at the Richmond Coliseum
Gary Burns
Rodeo
03-22-1972 (cutline): Mrs. Nola Freeman is rodeo secretary.
Bill Lane
Rodeo
04-18-1986 (cutline): Mini-cowboy at work--Animals part of show too.