As decorated writers go, Michael Paul Williams often writes articles I do not get behind. However, his Richmond casino column ("Is economic exploitation the answer to our child care problem?," Sept, 6) caught my attention and my support. Williams is absolutely correct that the mayor and his crew are dangling another carrot to lure Richmond residents to vote yes for the casino this November. Let us not forgot that another carrot was mentioned a few months ago where a yes vote could equate to a 2-cent reduction in the Richmond Real Estate Property Tax Rate. Do these efforts feel like some form of bribery?

The Richmond Child Care and Education Trust Fund is a new cause, but certainly needed. Another cause that the mayor did not mention is the sewer overflow problem, but that is not as shiny as helping children when it comes to headlines. Residents who pay their property taxes, their utility bills, their meals taxes, etc., have no idea what shiny new prize they are buying that day.

I voted for the casino in 2021 because I know the Walmsley area and how badly it needs development. If I were still a resident this November, I would have to vote against the casino now. The presence of politicians, council members, a school superintendent and the rest of that crew slobbering over this casino just seems too slippery for my trust.

Bob Putney.

Mechanicsville.