Caution: Our city is inept
I drive down the length of Cherokee Road twice a day. In the 9000 block, at a hairpin turn on one of the most dangerous stretches of this narrow, twisting road, a car destroyed about 60 feet of fencing and guardrail. The bent and twisted metal was left there along with some plastic barrels draped with faded “caution” tape, all of which has now been in place beside the road for four months.
In a sad effort to make the turn in the road visible and less dangerous at night, someone has added some red paint to what is left of the guardrail.
Despite having been reported to the 311 service (case number DPW000139305), the City of Richmond has not seen fit to repair this dangerous and unsightly mess.
In case anyone brave enough to travel Cherokee Road does not understand the signal being sent by their city government by this display of twisted metal beside the road, I propose a billboard be erected on the site. In stark letters it should read the exact same message as is being clearly communicated by the unrepaired roadway:
Your city is inept.
Your city is indifferent.
Your tax dollars are being squandered.
Selden Richardson.
Richmond.
