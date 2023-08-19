Celebrities should stay out of politics

In Eileen Ford’s recent letter (“Being ‘woke’ is not a failure”, Aug. 10), she makes her support for “wokeism” very clear. Although I am equally anti-woke, I fully respect her position and right to publicly articulate it. That said, I do take issue with her stance on sport teams (and their team members) taking public positions on political issues.

The opinions of celebrities about their careers, their sports and their teams or leagues are valid, important and should be listened to. But when it comes to political opinions, celebrities (e.g. athletes, actors, musicians and movie stars) are no more knowledgeable and no more important than any average citizen. They should not carry any undue influence.

Ms. Ford opines that she is thankful that liberal celebrity endorsers and corporate progressive-wannabes are woke enough to point out our failures and weaknesses. If one is unduly influenced by or gets their political beliefs only from sources that support their own political ideology, then they will never fully understand an issue or be open to genuine political debate.

Businesses should focus on their businesses, not on politics. Corporations that support or promote a political position in their marketing/advertising risk incurring negative fallout. Just ask Anheuser-Busch about their use of transgender influencer Dylan Mulroney as a Bud Light spokesperson (and therefore representing the Bud Light brand). The decision to do that reflected a huge, critical misread of how their user base feels about the LGBTQ community. And in Bud Light’s case, it resulted in an immediate, massive reduction in sales.

Businesses that succeed usually do so because they adhere to the adage, “Keep the main thing, the main thing.” In Ms. Ford’s case, maybe the main thing could use a tune up.

Bruce Kelley.

Henrico.