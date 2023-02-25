Henrico County must be commended for its bold move to enhance recycling efforts [“Henrico County giving out 95-gallon bins to help 90,000 homes to recycle,” Feb. 22]. The county's decision to provide large-wheeled recycling carts to all 90,000 single-family residences stands in sharp contrast with Chesterfield County, which has effectively abandoned recycling by pulling out of the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority regional program.

Even before Chesterfield’s decision to abandon regional cooperation on this important public service, the county only provided an opt-in service instead of universal recycling. Effective July 1, it is entirely on residents to contact one of five trash haulers serving the county to negotiate a price for recycling. This also leaves citizens with the problem of determining which of these trash haulers is doing the best job processing recyclables, and which are taking most of our recyclables to the landfill.