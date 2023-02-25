Henrico County must be commended for its bold move to enhance recycling efforts [“Henrico County giving out 95-gallon bins to help 90,000 homes to recycle,” Feb. 22]. The county's decision to provide large-wheeled recycling carts to all 90,000 single-family residences stands in sharp contrast with Chesterfield County, which has effectively abandoned recycling by pulling out of the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority regional program.
Even before Chesterfield’s decision to abandon regional cooperation on this important public service, the county only provided an opt-in service instead of universal recycling. Effective July 1, it is entirely on residents to contact one of five trash haulers serving the county to negotiate a price for recycling. This also leaves citizens with the problem of determining which of these trash haulers is doing the best job processing recyclables, and which are taking most of our recyclables to the landfill.
With the growing waste problem and more single-use plastics littering our streets, clogging our streams and filling our landfills, Chesterfield County needs to reverse its decision to abandon its role in providing recycling as a public service.
Glen Besa.
North Chesterfield.
1 of 13
R0228_POD_BALLOON
J.T. Harden (in back holding balloon), chief meteorologist at the Byrd Airport weather station, and a colleague sent up a balloon from the station in April 1952. Balloons were used to help determine atmospheric conditions.
01-09-1967 (cutline): Fred Davis of the Byrd Field Weather Bureau measures the rain that fell there during the night and morning. From midnight to noon, 1.03 inches fell, the gauge showed. The rain is due to end in the Richmond area tonight, and the thermometer to dip from a high today in the upper 50s to a low near 30 tonight. Gradual clearing is expected tomorrow.
The Byrd Field Weather Bureau was established at Richmond’s airport in 1928. It closed temporarily from 1935 to 1938 and was reopened in the 1940s when the airport became an army airfield during World War II. The airport station was then re-established after the war in 1946 through the mid 1950s. The office was closed permanently in 1996 and operations were moved to Wakefield, Virginia.
1 of 13
R0228_POD_BALLOON
J.T. Harden (in back holding balloon), chief meteorologist at the Byrd Airport weather station, and a colleague sent up a balloon from the station in April 1952. Balloons were used to help determine atmospheric conditions.
John Wood
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-09-1967 (cutline): Fred Davis of the Byrd Field Weather Bureau measures the rain that fell there during the night and morning. From midnight to noon, 1.03 inches fell, the gauge showed. The rain is due to end in the Richmond area tonight, and the thermometer to dip from a high today in the upper 50s to a low near 30 tonight. Gradual clearing is expected tomorrow.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
07-02-1953 (cutline): Recording upper winds at Byrd Field.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
04-13-1952: Byrd Airport Weather Bureau
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
06-11-1952 (cutline): F.L. Dix charts some storms on weather map at Byrd Field.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
03-23-1954 (cutline): Byrd Field Weather Station
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
02-21-1955 (cutline): Weathermen check on visibility at Byrd Airport. Control tower is background for W.A. Mincz (left), Joseph Harden.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-21-1960 (cutline): Weather station in Byrd Terminal is filled with complicated instruments.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-31-1960 (cutline): Miss Lee Simmons takes reading from rotating beam ceilometer instrument. Using detectors outside, measures height of clouds.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-31-1960 (cutline): Weatherman Sam Trotter tracks balloon in sky with theodolite. Instrument helps determine wind speed, direction at high levels.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-31-1960 (cutline): Walter Mincz takes national weather map over facsimile network. Maps are sent from suitland, Md., by electric impulse recording.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-31-1960 (cutline): Miss Simmons prepares to send 30-gram, helium-filled balloon aloft. Data from balloon flight is ploted on board in foreground.
Staff photo
0111_POD_byrdaptweatherst001
In April 1952, a balloon that would help determine atmospheric conditions for airplanes was released at the Byrd Airport weather station by its chief meteorologist, J.T. Harden (right).