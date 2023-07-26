Chesterfield projects disregard environmental concerns

Amid blistering heat, floods and the air pollution from an ever-increasing number of forest fires, Chesterfield County continues cutting hundreds to thousands of trees. The Courthouse Landing project off Route 10 is a prime example. Already a huge swath of pine forest has been axed on the north side of Courthouse Road. In the limited space on the south side of the road, hundreds more towering pines and oaks soon will be cut, and the popular walking trail will be destroyed in order to make way for an added lane of traffic and increased drainage for the project.

There are, of course, promised reparations. After the project is finished, the path is to be replaced and the area newly landscaped. Nonetheless, the environmental damage will have been done, and the beauty and peace of the area will have been destroyed, but that seems of little consequence since the county will receive the quick tax money that such developments engender. The developers will get their profits, and we will have yet another strip mall.

These ongoing projects are short-sighted and without regard for environment concerns, an obviously changing climate and, above all, future consequences.

Genevieve Trench.

Chesterfield.