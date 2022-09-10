Letter: Chesterfield sheriff should condemn Oath Keepers membership

Chesterfield sheriff should condemn Oath Keepers membership

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For law enforcement leadership, Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard receives a grade of F.

In hypocrisy class, however, he earns an A-plus.

According to Leonard, he is OK with his officers belonging to Oath Keepers and "other such groups," owing to the First Amendment. Members of Oath Keepers are sworn to disobey any order ,regardless of origin, if deemed to be one of their 10 violations of "natural" rights. Leonard's other groups may well include those advocating white supremacy, such as the Proud Boys.

Membership requires an oath of fidelity and these groups are supported by contributions, posts on social media, attendance at rallies, etc. Officers who join these groups will be "defended" by Leonard until a line is crossed with violence or criminal acts.

Leonard's web page proclaims to treat everyone "fairly and equally regardless of race, religion, color, creed, national origin or sexual preference." Further, those in his office strive to enhance safety and serve as "benchmarks" for all that is right with public service.

The Law Enforcement Oath of Honor hails each officer's commitment to never betray the public trust and to always uphold the Constitution.

I wonder if Sheriff Leonard will soon issue a statement strongly condemning law enforcement officers who join and support these organizations?

John OBrion.