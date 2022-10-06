Letter: Children need layers of protection

Teachers are mandated reporters

My comments are in response to and in strong support of L. Mercer, of Halifax, regarding "Not all parents know what’s best ... for their children." The writer mentioned four known cases from experience as a teacher. Teachers are mandated reporters of abuse and neglect of children/minors, and the governor’s agenda of "parents know best" is in direct opposition of that layer of protection for children.

My experience is as an independent citizen reviewer of children in foster care, where I also was made aware that many children live in abusive and neglectful situations, therefore, but for the intervention of mandated reporters, such as teachers, their lives are at risk. Daycare workers and teachers have eyes on children every day and that is essential to their protection. The parents are the eyes on the public systems of care and education. It’s both and not one over the other. The state remains the last legal guardian overall of minors, but does need to respect the boundaries of all adults in a child’s life. These layers of protection offer children what’s best and is proven each and every day.